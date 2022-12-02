Opening odds for Brazil vs. South Korea matchup in Round of 16 2022 World Cup

Group G winners Brazil will meet Group H runners-up South Korea in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brazil vs. South Korea moneyline odds (regular time)

Brazil: -400

Draw: +500

South Korea: +1200

Early pick: Brazil -400

We’ll have to wait to see Neymar’s status, as the star being out might tilt this closer to South Korea. Brazil got some rest for their key guys to close group play and should be ready to go against South Korea in a knockout setting. Take the heavy favorites to get the job done.

Brazil vs. South Korea odds to advance

Brazil: -800

South Korea: +550

Early pick: Brazil -800

South Korea have been a fun story and got some heroics to make it to this point, but the fun ends here. Brazil should move on.