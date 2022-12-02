Opening odds for Brazil vs. South Korea matchup in Round of 16 2022 World Cup

Group G winners Brazil will meet Group H runners-up South Korea in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brazil vs. South Korea moneyline odds (regular time)
Brazil: -400
Draw: +500
South Korea: +1200
Early pick: Brazil -400
We’ll have to wait to see Neymar’s status, as the star being out might tilt this closer to South Korea. Brazil got some rest for their key guys to close group play and should be ready to go against South Korea in a knockout setting. Take the heavy favorites to get the job done.
Brazil vs. South Korea odds to advance
Brazil: -800
South Korea: +550
Early pick: Brazil -800
South Korea have been a fun story and got some heroics to make it to this point, but the fun ends here. Brazil should move on.