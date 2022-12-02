Opening odds for Portugal vs. Switzerland matchup in Round of 16 2022 World Cup

Group H winners Portugal will take on Group G runners-up Switzerland in the round of 16. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Portugal vs. Switzerland moneyline odds (regular time)
Portugal: -115
Draw: +250
Switzerland: +340
Early pick: Draw +250
Switzerland have shown they can keep up with any team offensively, as they took down France at the Euro last year. Portugal have struggled in these games in past World Cups, although the team did get some rest to close out group play. A draw offers good value for regular time.
Portugal vs. Switzerland odds to advance
Portugal: -215
Switzerland: +175
Early pick: Portugal -215
It’s hard to back the team who are coming off a hard-fought win over the team getting much-needed rest to stay fresh. This contest might end in a draw after 90 minutes but Portugal should have enough gas in the tank to get the job done in extra time or penalty kicks.