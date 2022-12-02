Opening odds for Portugal vs. Switzerland matchup in Round of 16 2022 World Cup

Group H winners Portugal will take on Group G runners-up Switzerland in the round of 16. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Portugal vs. Switzerland moneyline odds (regular time)

Portugal: -115

Draw: +250

Switzerland: +340

Early pick: Draw +250

Switzerland have shown they can keep up with any team offensively, as they took down France at the Euro last year. Portugal have struggled in these games in past World Cups, although the team did get some rest to close out group play. A draw offers good value for regular time.

Portugal vs. Switzerland odds to advance

Portugal: -215

Switzerland: +175

Early pick: Portugal -215

It’s hard to back the team who are coming off a hard-fought win over the team getting much-needed rest to stay fresh. This contest might end in a draw after 90 minutes but Portugal should have enough gas in the tank to get the job done in extra time or penalty kicks.