NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, December 2

The NBA has a loaded Friday slate and we’re bringing you some value picks on DraftKings. The injury report has a few big names on it. Tyrese Haliburton will be the main one to monitor for the Indiana Pacers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both considered probable for the Los Angeles Lakers.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Austin Reaves, LAL vs. MIL, $4,200

We’re really scraping the bottom of the barrel for values on Friday. AD and LeBron are both playing but Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker are questionable for L.A. If they sit, Reaves should see plenty of playing time. There’s also a chance the Milwaukee Bucks just blow out the Lakers and Reaves plays a bunch of garbage minutes. If it’s competitive, you’d think Reaves has to be out there with AD and LeBron. Reaves should see 30+ minutes and has a good chance of bringing back some value.

T.J. McConnell, IND vs. UTA, $3,800

McConnell’s value hinges on Haliburton being out. Benny Mathurin ($5,600) is a bit too pricey for this article but we’ll throw his name into the ring as well. McConnell is pretty incredible at filling up the stat sheet despite not playing much. Over the past six games, he’s averaging just under 22 minutes with nearly 30 fantasy points per game. Any increase in minutes for McConnell and he could break things open. This is also a great game to stack with Pacers-Jazz having a over/under of 238.

Haywood Highsmith, MIA vs. BOS, $3,600

Again, monitor the injury report here. The Heat have a ton of players questionable and Highsmith is also on the report as probable. He should play and we can see who will be out for Miami. If Jimmy Butler is sidelined, this game shouldn’t be close, which means garbage minutes for Haywood. Over the past five games, Haywood is playing around 28 minutes with 20 fantasy points per contest. He isn’t going to break the slate but isn’t a bad lineup filler either.