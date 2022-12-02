Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Celtics on Friday

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics finish a two-game series in Boston at TD Garden on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics took the previous matchup with a 134-121 win on Wednesday night. Here we’re going to go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Heat-Celtics and make some picks.

Heat vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -8

Tatum torched the Heat for 49 points on Wednesday night. The Celtics shot 55% from the floor and nearly 50% from downtown in the win. The Heat were missing Jimmy Butler, who is questionable for tonight’s game. This pick hinges on Butler’s status a bit. The Celtics should win this game even if Butler ends up playing. If Butler is ruled out, ride Boston. If Butler plays, maybe wait and see if you can get a better line on the Celtics or bet in-game to see how things start out.

Over/Under: Over 226

It must be tough for the books to handicap the Celtics over/unders. Again, this pick sort of hinges on Butler. He’s a solid perimeter defender and should be able to slow down Tatum a bit. If it isn’t Tatum, though, it’ll be Jaylen Brown or Malcolm Brogdon, so pick your poison. Boston is 13-8-1 against the over/under this season. The Heat also tend to hit the over. If Butler is out, this feels like a better bet. Even with Butler in there, you’d think the Celtics score at will based off of last game.