Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Celtics on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Haywood Highsmith of the Miami Heat and Kyle Lowry try to stop Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics finish a two-game series in Boston at TD Garden on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics took the previous matchup with a 134-121 win on Wednesday night. Here we’re going to go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Heat-Celtics and make some picks.

Heat vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -8

Tatum torched the Heat for 49 points on Wednesday night. The Celtics shot 55% from the floor and nearly 50% from downtown in the win. The Heat were missing Jimmy Butler, who is questionable for tonight’s game. This pick hinges on Butler’s status a bit. The Celtics should win this game even if Butler ends up playing. If Butler is ruled out, ride Boston. If Butler plays, maybe wait and see if you can get a better line on the Celtics or bet in-game to see how things start out.

Over/Under: Over 226

It must be tough for the books to handicap the Celtics over/unders. Again, this pick sort of hinges on Butler. He’s a solid perimeter defender and should be able to slow down Tatum a bit. If it isn’t Tatum, though, it’ll be Jaylen Brown or Malcolm Brogdon, so pick your poison. Boston is 13-8-1 against the over/under this season. The Heat also tend to hit the over. If Butler is out, this feels like a better bet. Even with Butler in there, you’d think the Celtics score at will based off of last game.

