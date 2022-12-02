Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, December 2

We’ve got 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN featuring Lakers-Bucks and Bulls-Warriors. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props from the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 26.5 points vs. Bucks (-105)

Since returning from his groin injury, James has gone over this mark in two out of four games. He tends to rise to the challenge whenever he faces an opposing star player, which Giannis Antetokounmpo very much qualifies as. Look for James to make a statement here when he faces the Greek Freak Friday night.

Zion Williamson over 4.5 assists vs. Spurs (-110)

Williamson has gone over this mark in the last two contests, and has hit four assists on two other occasions in three games before. With CJ McCollum’s workload in question and Brandon Ingram still out, Williamson should continue to have high usage and dish out enough dimes to go over this line.

Stephen Curry over 4.5 3-pointers vs. Bulls (+105)

The Bulls just gave up 51 points to Devin Booker on 25 shots, so Curry might go well over this mark Friday night. The Warriors guard has gone over this line in five of his last seven games, and hit four triples in the two instances he went under. Back him to have another huge game from deep against Chicago.