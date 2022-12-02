Live updates for who will advance from Group H based on current results of final matches

The 2022 World Cup has reached the final day of group stage play and Friday, December 2 will open with Group H closing out its schedule. Ghana faces Uruguay on FS1 and South Korea faces Portugal on FOX.

Portugal entered the tournament as the favorite to win the group and Uruguay had the second best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heading into the final day, Portugal is on track to win the group while Uruguay sits in last place with one point. Uruguay has to beat second-place Ghana and then either have South Korea lose to Portugal, or outscore a winning Portugal side by two goals.

While Portugal has already clinched a knockout stage berth, the remaining three are all alive heading for advancement heading into the final day of play. We’ll update the standings as scores happen and the clinching scenarios resolve themselves. The bolded teams are the teams who will advance to the round of 16.

5th minute projected standings

Ricardo Horta has put Portugal on the board early. It drops South Korea to last place while Ghana remains in second as they are tied with Uruguay.

Portugal, 3-0-0, 9 points, +4 GD, 6 GF, 2 GA Ghana, 1-1-1, 4 points, 0 GD, 5 GF, 5 GA Uruguay, 0-2-1, 2 point, -2 GD, 0 GF, 2 GA South Korea, 0-1-2, 1 point, -2 GD, 2 GF, 4 GA

Pre-match standings