Live updates for who will advance from Group G based on current results of final matches

Brazil has secured a spot in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, but the final day of group play brings plenty on the line for Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia. By the close of Friday, the second bid will be handed out and the knockout bracket will be complete.

Brazil faces Cameroon on FOX and Switzerland faces Serbia on FS1. Both matches start at 2 p.m. ET. Brazil is a sizable -260 favorite to win their match and Serbia is a slight favorite with +160 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brazil can clinch first place in Group G with a loss even if Switzerland wins depending on how the goal differential shakes out. Switzerland needs a draw or a win against Serbia to advance. Cameroon and Serbia both need a win, and theoretically could need some help depending on other results.

We’ll update the standings as scores happen and the clinching scenarios resolve themselves. The bolded teams are the teams who will advance to the round of 16.

Pre-match standings