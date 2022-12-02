Referees for 2022 FBS Conference Championship Games on December 2-3

Conferences generally have two options for championship game officiating. Some conferences will use crews that are highly graded and work together weekly. The second option is using an “all-star” crew where the highest graded individual officials (referee, umpire, back judges, etc.) as selected by the conference come together:

AAC

Referee: Hank Johns

Umpire: Michael Prowell

Head Lines: Todd Riddick

Line Judge: Alex Amaya

Field Judge: Jerry Walter

Side Judge: Eric Hartman

Back Judge: Jim Sima

Center Judge: Patrick Oldham

Alternate: Kevin Randall

Replay: Mike Stevens

Communicator: Jonathan Schwanbeck

ACC

Referee: Mike Roche

Umpire: Johnnie Forte

Head Lines: Josiah Ford

Line Judge: Steve Matarante

Field Judge: Ryan Flynn

Side Judge: Rich Wilborn

Back Judge: Ken Bushey

Center Judge: Ryan Wingers

Alternate: Stuart Mullens, Wayne Rundell

Replay: Keith Roden

Communicator: Frank Overcash

Big 12

Referee: Kevin Mar

Umpire: Marlo Fitzgerald

Head Lines: Andy Warner

Line Judge: Darren Deckard

Field Judge: Gabe DeLeon

Side Judge: Jason Ledet

Back Judge: Donnie Aultman

Center Judge: Stacy Hardin

Alternate: Kevin Boitman

Replay: Brad Van Vark

Communicator: Gerald Austin

Big Ten

Referee: Jerry McGinn

Umpire: Mike Pilarski

Head Lines: Rudy Studd

Line Judge: Kris Loving

Field Judge: Reggie Berry

Side Judge: Steve ThielenSteve Thielen

Back Judge: Jake KempJake Kemp

Center Judge: Mike Stumberg

Alternate: Jeff Servinski, Lamont Simpson

Replay: Tom Fiedler

Communicator: Brian Smith

C-USA

Referee: Rory Bernard

Umpire: Jeremy Epps

Head Lines: Jerry Harris

Line Judge: Jeremiah Harris

Field Judge: Jonathan Bullock

Side Judge: Dannye Fowler

Back Judge: Aaron Hochuli

Center Judge: Nate Jastram

Alternate: Patrick Foy

Replay: Brad Smith

Communicator: Todd Rath

MAC: TBA

Mountain West

Referee: Tuta Salaam

Umpire: Sheldon Davis

Head Lines: John Braun

Line Judge: Kelly Deterding

Field Judge: Matt Mills

Side Judge: Mario Seneca

Back Judge: Tyree Walton

Center Judge: Charlie Hurd

Alternate: N/A

Replay: Ronnie Ford

Communicator: Bob Bahne

Pac-12

Referee: Chris Coyte

Umpire: Roscoe Meisenheimer

Head Lines: Darryl Johnson

Line Judge: Cravonne Barrett

Field Judge: Brad Glenn

Side Judge: Bernie Hulschler

Back Judge: John Morton

Center Judge: Jim Wharrie

Alternate: Francisco Villar

Replay: Jim Laborde

Communicator: Brian Brown

SEC

Referee: David Smith

Umpire: Walt Hill

Head Lines: Ryan Hagan

Line Judge: Walter Flowers

Field Judge: Phillip Davenport

Side Judge: Justin Larrew

Back Judge: Tom Fimmen

Center Judge: Marc Curles

Alternates: Stan Weihe, James Carter

Replay: Mitch Wilkens

Communicator: Caz Kosciolek

Sun Belt: TBA

Info from FootballZebras.com