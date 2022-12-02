 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Referees for 2022 FBS Conference Championship Games on December 2-3

Here’s who will be in the stripes for all the conference championship games this weekend.

By Collin Sherwin
Syndication: Online Athens Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Conferences generally have two options for championship game officiating. Some conferences will use crews that are highly graded and work together weekly. The second option is using an “all-star” crew where the highest graded individual officials (referee, umpire, back judges, etc.) as selected by the conference come together:

AAC

Referee: Hank Johns
Umpire: Michael Prowell
Head Lines: Todd Riddick
Line Judge: Alex Amaya
Field Judge: Jerry Walter
Side Judge: Eric Hartman
Back Judge: Jim Sima
Center Judge: Patrick Oldham
Alternate: Kevin Randall
Replay: Mike Stevens
Communicator: Jonathan Schwanbeck

ACC

Referee: Mike Roche
Umpire: Johnnie Forte
Head Lines: Josiah Ford
Line Judge: Steve Matarante
Field Judge: Ryan Flynn
Side Judge: Rich Wilborn
Back Judge: Ken Bushey
Center Judge: Ryan Wingers
Alternate: Stuart Mullens, Wayne Rundell
Replay: Keith Roden
Communicator: Frank Overcash

Big 12

Referee: Kevin Mar
Umpire: Marlo Fitzgerald
Head Lines: Andy Warner
Line Judge: Darren Deckard
Field Judge: Gabe DeLeon
Side Judge: Jason Ledet
Back Judge: Donnie Aultman
Center Judge: Stacy Hardin
Alternate: Kevin Boitman
Replay: Brad Van Vark
Communicator: Gerald Austin

Big Ten

Referee: Jerry McGinn
Umpire: Mike Pilarski
Head Lines: Rudy Studd
Line Judge: Kris Loving
Field Judge: Reggie Berry
Side Judge: Steve ThielenSteve Thielen
Back Judge: Jake KempJake Kemp
Center Judge: Mike Stumberg
Alternate: Jeff Servinski, Lamont Simpson
Replay: Tom Fiedler
Communicator: Brian Smith

C-USA

Referee: Rory Bernard
Umpire: Jeremy Epps
Head Lines: Jerry Harris
Line Judge: Jeremiah Harris
Field Judge: Jonathan Bullock
Side Judge: Dannye Fowler
Back Judge: Aaron Hochuli
Center Judge: Nate Jastram
Alternate: Patrick Foy
Replay: Brad Smith
Communicator: Todd Rath

MAC: TBA

Mountain West

Referee: Tuta Salaam
Umpire: Sheldon Davis
Head Lines: John Braun
Line Judge: Kelly Deterding
Field Judge: Matt Mills
Side Judge: Mario Seneca
Back Judge: Tyree Walton
Center Judge: Charlie Hurd
Alternate: N/A
Replay: Ronnie Ford
Communicator: Bob Bahne

Pac-12

Referee: Chris Coyte
Umpire: Roscoe Meisenheimer
Head Lines: Darryl Johnson
Line Judge: Cravonne Barrett
Field Judge: Brad Glenn
Side Judge: Bernie Hulschler
Back Judge: John Morton
Center Judge: Jim Wharrie
Alternate: Francisco Villar
Replay: Jim Laborde
Communicator: Brian Brown

SEC

Referee: David Smith
Umpire: Walt Hill
Head Lines: Ryan Hagan
Line Judge: Walter Flowers
Field Judge: Phillip Davenport
Side Judge: Justin Larrew
Back Judge: Tom Fimmen
Center Judge: Marc Curles
Alternates: Stan Weihe, James Carter
Replay: Mitch Wilkens
Communicator: Caz Kosciolek

Sun Belt: TBA

Info from FootballZebras.com

