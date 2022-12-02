How to watch Ghana vs. Uruguay in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Ghana will face Uruguay in the final day of Group H action on Friday, December 2. If Ghana wins or draws, then they will advance to the round of 16. Uruguay will need to win and then await the result of the Portugal-South Korea match to determine their future. Either way, this should be a competitive battle in a rematch of 2010’s controversial game that saw Uruguay go through on penalty kicks.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Uruguay is favored with -135 odds on the moneyline. Ghana is +370 while the Draw is +285.

Ghana vs. Uruguay

Date: Friday, December 2

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.