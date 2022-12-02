How to watch South Korea vs. Portugal in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

South Korea and Portugal will face each other in the final matchday of Group H. Portugal have already secured a spot in the round of 16. South Korea need a wins and some help in order to advance to the knockout stage. Portugal have more talent on their side, but South Korea will be fueled by momentum in this enticing match.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Portugal step in as a -125 moneyline favorite. South Korea are +330 and the Draw is +310.

South Korea vs. Portugal

Date: Friday, December 2

Start time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.