How to watch Cameroon vs. Brazil in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Brazil are set to face Cameroon in the final matchday of Group G on Friday, December 2. Brazil have already secured a spot in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Cameroon need a win and a Switzerland loss to advance to the next stage.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Brazil are -255 favorites on the moneyline. Cameroon are a +700 longshot to win, and the draw is +400.

Cameroon vs. Brazil

Date: Friday, December 2

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.