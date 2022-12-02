 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Cameroon vs. Brazil in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Cameroon and Brazil face off on Friday, December 2. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
Brazil v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Brazil are set to face Cameroon in the final matchday of Group G on Friday, December 2. Brazil have already secured a spot in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Cameroon need a win and a Switzerland loss to advance to the next stage.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Brazil are -255 favorites on the moneyline. Cameroon are a +700 longshot to win, and the draw is +400.

Cameroon vs. Brazil

Date: Friday, December 2
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation