How to watch Serbia vs. Switzerland in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Serbia and Switzerland face off on Friday, December 2. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
Cameroon v Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Serbia will take on Switzerland in the final matchday of Group G on Friday, December 2. Switzerland will advance to the round of 16 with a win or draw. It’s not as straightforward for Serbia, who will need a win and Cameroon loss, draw, or better goal differential to qualify for the knockout stage.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, these are two evenly matched sides. Serbia step in with +160 moneyline odds while Switzerland are +175. The Draw is +240.

Serbia vs. Switzerland

Date: Friday, December 2
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

