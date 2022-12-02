How to watch Serbia vs. Switzerland in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Serbia will take on Switzerland in the final matchday of Group G on Friday, December 2. Switzerland will advance to the round of 16 with a win or draw. It’s not as straightforward for Serbia, who will need a win and Cameroon loss, draw, or better goal differential to qualify for the knockout stage.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, these are two evenly matched sides. Serbia step in with +160 moneyline odds while Switzerland are +175. The Draw is +240.

Serbia vs. Switzerland

Date: Friday, December 2

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.