Ghana vs. Uruguay picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Ghana and Uruguay will square off in the final matchday of Group H on Friday, December 2. The stakes are high for this match, as Ghana can advance to the round of 16 with a win or draw. Uruguay will need a win along with a South Korea loss or draw. There’s also a chance Uruguay could advance on goal differential, but they currently trail South Korea by one in that category.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ghana vs. Uruguay

Date: Friday, December 2

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Ghana: +370

Draw: +285

Uruguay: -135

Moneyline pick: Draw +285

Uruguay will be more aggressive than the first two games, but they still haven’t scored a goal in the 2022 World Cup. Ghana are motivated to defend, as a draw would be enough to advance to the round of 16. If this one is tied moving into the 60th or 70th minute, then Ghana could devote more defensive resources while playing for the stalemate. Getting +285 odds for a draw seems like strong value, especially when one side is playing for that outcome.