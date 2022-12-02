South Korea vs. Portugal picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

South Korea will face Portugal in the final matchday for Group H on Friday, December 2. Portugal have already advanced to the round of 16. South Korea are still alive, but it will need a win and some help to move onto the knockout round.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

South Korea vs. Portugal

Date: Friday, December 2

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

South Korea: +330

Draw: +310

Portugal: -125

Moneyline pick: South Korea +330

With their future secure, Portugal could potentially rotate the squad here. Portugal still have more talent even if that’s the case, but there’s a mismatch in motivation. South Korea will pull out all the stops to get a win while there’s a chance Portugal take their foot off the gas. South Korea will need some magic from attacker Son Heung-min, who has been quiet so far. Still, he’s a generational talent who can score in a plethora of ways and he gives this squad a fighting chance.