Cameroon vs. Brazil picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Brazil will face Cameroon in the final matchday of Group G on Friday, December 2. Brazil have already punched its ticket into the round of 16. In order for Cameroon to advance, they will need to win this match and get some help from the Switzerland-Serbia game happening at the same time.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cameroon vs. Brazil

Date: Friday, December 2

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Cameroon: +700

Draw: +400

Brazil: -255

Moneyline pick: Brazil -255

There’s a chance Brazil rotate their squad now that their future is secure. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean a drop in talent for this deep roster. Brazil are still favored to win the 2022 World Cup, and they step into this match as sizable moneyline favorites. It’s all for good reason, as this side has looked dominant in their first two matches. That should continue on Friday, so look for Brazil to cruise past an overmatched Cameroon side.