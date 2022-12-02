 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Serbia vs. Switzerland picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Serbia vs. Switzerland in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By slim21
Brazil v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Serbia will face Switzerland in the final matchday of Group G on Friday, December 2. Switzerland can advance to the round of 16 with a win or draw. A Serbia win and Cameroon draw/loss is the most straightforward way for the Serbians to go through. There’s also an instance where Serbia and Cameroon can both win, but Serbia would have to make up the current -1 goal differential to advance in that scenario.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Serbia vs. Switzerland

Date: Friday, December 2
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Serbia: +160
Draw: +240
Switzerland: +175

Moneyline pick: Draw +240

There’s value on the draw here, as it has the highest payout on the three-way moneyline. Switzerland are perfectly fine with a draw in this scenario. The Swiss also have a good enough defense to absorb pressure from Serbia for 90 minutes. Switzerland didn’t concede a goal to Cameroon in the first match of the World Cup, and the Swiss held on for 83 minutes against an ultra-attacking Brazil side. Switzerland will be playing for a draw here, thus creating value on the +240 moneyline.

