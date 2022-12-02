Serbia vs. Switzerland picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Serbia will face Switzerland in the final matchday of Group G on Friday, December 2. Switzerland can advance to the round of 16 with a win or draw. A Serbia win and Cameroon draw/loss is the most straightforward way for the Serbians to go through. There’s also an instance where Serbia and Cameroon can both win, but Serbia would have to make up the current -1 goal differential to advance in that scenario.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Serbia vs. Switzerland

Date: Friday, December 2

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Serbia: +160

Draw: +240

Switzerland: +175

Moneyline pick: Draw +240

There’s value on the draw here, as it has the highest payout on the three-way moneyline. Switzerland are perfectly fine with a draw in this scenario. The Swiss also have a good enough defense to absorb pressure from Serbia for 90 minutes. Switzerland didn’t concede a goal to Cameroon in the first match of the World Cup, and the Swiss held on for 83 minutes against an ultra-attacking Brazil side. Switzerland will be playing for a draw here, thus creating value on the +240 moneyline.