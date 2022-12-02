Utah vs. USC: Who won 2022 regular season game before Pac-12 Championship?

The No. 4 USC Trojans will look to secure their spot in the College Football Playoff as they face the No. 11 Utah Utes on Friday, Dec. 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET. USC has just one loss this season, but unfortunately for them it was to the team they’re facing on Friday evening.

Utah beat USC 43-42 on October 15, going for a two-point conversion to end the game. USC quarterback and Heisman favorite Caleb Williams threw for five touchdowns in that game, while Utah QB Cameron Rising tossed two and rushed for three. USC’s defense has markedly improved since that October matchup, but Utah will be looking to repeat a win that they know is within reach.

USC will also be without their top running back from their first go against Utah, Travis Dye, who is out for the season with a leg injury. If USC loses this game, they are very likely knocked out of College Football Playoff contention. The Trojans enter as 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.