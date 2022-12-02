Who is the referee for Serbia vs. Switzerland Group G match?

The 2022 World Cup wraps up group play with Group G matches at a 2 p.m. ET on Friday. Switzerland will face Serbia with both squads still trying to earn a berth in the knockout stage. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET at Stadium 974 in Doha and will air on FS1. Odds are right in this match at DraftKings Sportsbook. Serbia is +160 to win and Switzerland is +180.A draw is +240.

The match will be officiated by an all-Argentinean crew with Fernando Rapallini serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Juan Pablo Belatti and Diego Bonfa. Rapallini is back for his second match of the tournament. He refereed Morocco vs. Croatia, which resulted in a scoreless draw with only one yellow card handed out to Morocco.

The Swiss are in second place but can’t be overly cautious. They have three points while Cameroon and Serbia each have one. Switzerland would guarantee themselves a spot in the Round of 16 with a win, while a draw would require Cameroon losing to Brazil. Serbia needs a win over Switzerland and then either a Cameroon draw or loss, or a Cameroon win in which Switzerland outscores them.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Friday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):