Who is the referee for Cameroon vs. Brazil Group G match?

The World Cup wraps up group play on Friday, and title favorite Brazil will face Cameroon in the final group matches. The two sides kick off at 2 p.m. ET at Lusail Stadium in Lusail and the match will air on FOX. Brazil is a sizable -255 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook Cameroon is a +750 underdog. A draw is installed at +400.

The match will be officiated by an all-American crew with Ismail Elfath serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Kyle Atkins and Corey Parker. Elfath was the referee earlier this tournament when Portugal beat Ghana 3-2. In that match, he handed out four yellow cards to Portugal and two plus a penalty to Ghana.

Brazil is already through to the knockout round, but a win or draw guarantees them first place in the group. They could claim it with a loss as well depending on how Switzerland performs against Serbia. Cameroon has to win to advance, and even then would need no more than a draw by Switzerland against Serbia.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Friday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):