Who is the referee for Cameroon vs. Brazil Group G match?

Here’s a look at the referee and crew for Cameroon vs. Brazil

By DKNation Staff
Referee Ismail Elfath speaks with Danilo Pereira of Portugal and Inaki Williams of Ghana during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The World Cup wraps up group play on Friday, and title favorite Brazil will face Cameroon in the final group matches. The two sides kick off at 2 p.m. ET at Lusail Stadium in Lusail and the match will air on FOX. Brazil is a sizable -255 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook Cameroon is a +750 underdog. A draw is installed at +400.

The match will be officiated by an all-American crew with Ismail Elfath serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Kyle Atkins and Corey Parker. Elfath was the referee earlier this tournament when Portugal beat Ghana 3-2. In that match, he handed out four yellow cards to Portugal and two plus a penalty to Ghana.

Brazil is already through to the knockout round, but a win or draw guarantees them first place in the group. They could claim it with a loss as well depending on how Switzerland performs against Serbia. Cameroon has to win to advance, and even then would need no more than a draw by Switzerland against Serbia.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Friday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):

  • Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Kyle Atkins (USA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Corey Parker (USA)
  • Fourth Official: Ma Ning (CHI)
  • Reserve Assistant Referee: Shi Xiang (CHI)
  • Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez (ESP)
  • Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Juan Martinez Munuera (ESP)
  • Offside Video Assistant Referee: Pau Cebrian Devis (ESP)
  • Support Video Assistant Referee: Ricardo de Burgos (ESP)
  • Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Roberto Diaz Perez Del Palomar (ESP)

