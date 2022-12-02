Who is the referee for South Korea vs. Portugal Group H match?

Portugal and South Korea close out Group H play on Friday, December 1 with one team looking to take home the group and the other just looking to advance. The match kicks off at 10 a.m. ET on FOX and will take place at the Education City Stadium in Doha. Portugal is a -125 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while South Korea is +320. A draw is listed at +300.

The match will be officiated by an all-Argentinean crew with Facundo Tello serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Ezequiel Braislovsky and Gabriel Chade. Tello is back for his second match, having officiated Switzerland’s 1-0 win over Cameroon. He handed out two yellow cards to the Swiss and one to Cameroon.

Portugal has secured a berth in the Round of 16, but still has work to do to clinch the No. 1 spot in Group H. Second-place Ghana is three points back and could catch them with a high scoring win. South Korea is two points back of Ghana and needs a win and some help from Ghana-Uruguay to have a chance at advancing.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Friday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):