Who is the referee for Ghana vs. Uruguay Group H match?

Ghana and Uruguay face off on Friday, December 2 with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line for both squads. The match kicks off 10 a.m. ET on FS1 and will take place at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah. Uruguay is a -140 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Ghana is a +390 underdog. A draw is installed at +295.

The match will be officiated by an all-German crew with Daniel Siebert serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn. This is Siebert’s second match in this year’s World Cup. He officiated Australia’s 1-0 win over Tunisia, in which he handed out three yellow cards, all to Tunisia.

Ghana is in second place in Group H with three points while Uruguay is tied with South Korea for last place with one point. Ghana can advance with win or a draw, although the latter would depend on the outcome of South Korea’s match with Portugal. Uruguay needs a win and either a South Korea loss or draw, or to outscore them if they upset Portugal.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Friday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):