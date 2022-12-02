Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Hawks on Friday

The Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks square off Friday in a inter-conference contest of two rising teams. The Nuggets are going to be without Michael Porter Jr. due to a heel injury, while Jamal Murray is probable with a quad issue. The Hawks are down De’Andre Hunter and John Collins, while a host of rotation players are questionable.

The Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 233.

Nuggets vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -2.5

Based on the lines, it seems like the Hawks will get most of their players who are listed as “questionable” in for the contest. Even without Porter Jr., the Nuggets have the reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic who can dominate any opposition. The Hawks don’t have an answer for him, and he’ll make enough plays for the Nuggets to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 233

This is a big number but neither team plays much defense. Both the Nuggets and Hawks rank in the middle of the league when it comes to points allowed per game, and both are scoring at a high rate themselves. That formula should lead to the over hitting in this game.