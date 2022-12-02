Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Nets on Friday

The Toronto Raptors meet the Brooklyn Nets Friday in what should be a tight Eastern conference showdown. This is the third meeting between the division rivals this season, with the Nets winning the previous two contests.

The Nets are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 224.

Raptors vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -1.5

Brooklyn would have covered this line in each of the previous two contests against Toronto. Even with Ben Simmons sidelined, the Nets have enough firepower to handle a Raptors side which is healthy again. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been great during this current three-game winning streak, so look for them to keep up their strong play and get the win Friday.

Over/Under: Under 224

Both of the previous contests this season went well under this mark at 214 and 210, respectively. Even with the Raptors getting healthy and having Pascal Siakam back, that additional point boost seems generous. The Nets have been locked in defensively this season and the Raptors aren’t too shabby in that department either. The under is the play in this game.