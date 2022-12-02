Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Bucks on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers will meet the Milwaukee Bucks Friday in a matchup of two teams filled with star power. The Lakers are hoping to keep their hot play of late going, while the Bucks welcome Khris Middleton back as he’s set to make his 2022-23 season debut.

The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 230.5.

Lakers vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +8.5

The Bucks are 3-1 against the Lakers over the last two seasons, so Milwaukee winning this game is likely. However, the Lakers are playing strong basketball on both ends of the floor with Anthony Davis in particular having a bigger impact. That should bode well for LA in this matchup specifically. Take the Lakers to cover, even if they don’t end up winning the game.

Over/Under: Under 230.5

The Bucks have gone over in five of the last six games, but all those totals were well below this number. The Lakers have gone under in four of the last six games with totals near this line. These trends make the under a safer bet Friday night.