Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Grizzlies on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back from a bad loss Wednesday when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Friday’s contest. The 76ers are still without Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, while Tobias Harris is questionable for this game with an illness.

The Grizzlies are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 217.

76ers vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -5

Memphis also saw its winning streak snapped in a surprising loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were ejected late in that game and they’ll be hoping to make a statement at home Friday. Joel Embiid won’t be enough for the 76ers to compete in this one. Take the Grizzlies to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 217

The Grizzlies rank just outside the top 10 in points per game, while the 76ers are near the bottom of the league in the same category. Even with this discrepancy, 217 is a small number given Memphis’ recent defensive struggles. Look for this to be a relatively high-scoring contest, which should help the over hit.