 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Grizzlies on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 30, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back from a bad loss Wednesday when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Friday’s contest. The 76ers are still without Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, while Tobias Harris is questionable for this game with an illness.

The Grizzlies are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 217.

76ers vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -5

Memphis also saw its winning streak snapped in a surprising loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were ejected late in that game and they’ll be hoping to make a statement at home Friday. Joel Embiid won’t be enough for the 76ers to compete in this one. Take the Grizzlies to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 217

The Grizzlies rank just outside the top 10 in points per game, while the 76ers are near the bottom of the league in the same category. Even with this discrepancy, 217 is a small number given Memphis’ recent defensive struggles. Look for this to be a relatively high-scoring contest, which should help the over hit.

More From DraftKings Nation