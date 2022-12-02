Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Warriors on Friday

The Chicago Bulls continue their “Circus” road trip on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center at 10 p.m. ET. The Bulls are 2-2 so far on the trip, coming off a tough loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. The Dubs are also coming off a tough loss to the Dallas Mavericks. We take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Bulls vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +7

Chicago has generally been a resilient team this season. The Bulls also have some impressive wins lately against the Celtics, Bucks and Jazz. As of Friday morning, there’s been no indication the Dubs will rest players. Golden State does play a back-to-back Friday and Saturday, so we could see that pop up on the injury report. Getting Chicago at +7 feels favorable either way. The Warriors should pull out the win but it may not be easy.

Over/Under: Under 237

If the Dubs decide to rest players, this under feels even better. Regardless, this total is super high. No one plays defense in the NBA anymore. The Bulls have some defensive tenacity and Alex Caruso may be able to slow down Stephen Curry a bit. Chicago has been better on the under at 12-9 on the season. Monitor the injury report to see if the Dubs will rest players. Still, this feels like a good play.