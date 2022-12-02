How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for December 2 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Note that tonight’s episode of Smackdown will air on FS1 due to Fox broadcasting the Pac-12 Championship Game between Utah and USC.

We’re now six days removed from Survivor Series WarGames and there’s plenty of developments to look at in the aftermath of the pay-per-view. We’ll also get the finals of the Smackdown World Cup.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, December 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FS1

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The main event of Survivor Series saw the Bloodline topple the team of Drew McIntrye, Kevin Owens, and the Brawling Brutes in a WarGames brawl. The notable moment from the match came at the very end when Sami Zayn solidified his commitment to the Bloodline by beating down his former best friend Owens, setting up for Jey Uso to get the pinfall. On Raw this past Monday, KO congratulated Zayn for finally getting the recognition that he deserves but reminded that he’ll never be a full-blooded member of the group. Despite KO’s ominous words, we’ll see if the “Honorary Uce” gets enshrined as a full member of the Bloodline tonight.

The Smackdown World Cup will come to an end tonight as Ricochet will go one-on-one with Santos Escobar. Last week, Ricochet was able to pick up a semifinal victory over Braun Strowman, albeit by way of a distraction from Imperium. The winner will receive an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther in the near future, so we’ll see who comes out on top.

Also on the show, we’ll see how the feud between Bray Wyatt and L.A. Knight develops and if Wyatt can continue to fight off his demons. We should also see what’s next in line for Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.