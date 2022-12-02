World Cup bracket: A look at Brazil’s path to 2022 final

Brazil have made it to the round of 16 despite missing Neymar for two of the three matches in the group stage. Neymar’s return is possible in the round of 16 but the odds-on favorites to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook might be able to hold him out for a game or two to allow his ankle to full heal.

Brazil’s path to 2022 World Cup final

Here are the potential opponents on Brazil’s path to the 2022 World Cup final.

Round of 16: South Korea

South Korea are a talented, resilient bunch who have a star in Son Heung-min. However, this should not be an issue for Brazil after getting some rest in the last match.

Quarterfinals: Croatia/Japan

Brazil will likely see the 2018 runners-up in this matchup and this will be a real test. Croatia are a battled-tested, veteran group who won’t be phased by the moment. The brand name might not be there but the talent is for Croatia.

Semifinals: Argentina/Netherlands/USA/Australia

If Brazil can make it to this round, they’re likely going to see a team they really don’t want to. Argentina would be the true rivalry game, and Lionel Messi’s bunch got the best of Brazil in the Copa America final last summer. Netherlands have bounced Brazil in the knockout round before, so the Dutch would also not be a great opponent.