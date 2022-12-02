Jimmy Butler, Khris Middleton, Jamal Murray headline NBA injury report for Friday, December 2

After only one game on Thursday’s slate, the NBA is back in action in a big way with 11 games Friday. These games are anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN, with Lakers-Bucks also being available on ESPN+. Here’s a look at Friday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 2

LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - OUT

Ball and Hayward remain out, so Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen McDaniels are fine filler players in DFS lineups.

Jamal Murray (quad) - probable

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - OUT

Jeff Green (knee) - doubtful

Aaron Gordon is a solid play with both Porter Jr. and Green likely to be absent from this game.

De’Andre Hunter (hip) - OUT, to miss at least one week

John Collins (ankle) - OUT, to miss at least two weeks

Clint Capela (foot) - questionable

Jalen Johnson (ankle) - questionable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) - questionable

All three questionable players would be solid value adds if they are in. Otherwise, Onyeka Okongwu is a good frontcourt option while both Hawks guards take on even more of the offensive burden.

Jimmy Butler (knee) - questionable

Tyler Herro (ankle) - probable

The Heat have a host of rotation players who are probable as well, but the main focus here is Butler. If he returns to the lineup, Miami has a chance to get back into the Eastern conference mix relatively quickly.

Otto Porter Jr. (foot) - OUT

Porter Jr. remains out, which means Chris Boucher and Christian Koloko remain strong frontcourt rotation options. Thad Young is also in the mix here.

Ben Simmons (knee) - OUT

T.J. Warren (foot) - available

Warren is making his season debut and return the court, but we’ll see how many minutes he actually plays. Simmons being out increases the usage rate for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, which in turn might set up more shots for Joe Harris and Seth Curry.

Jalen Suggs (ankle) - OUT

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - OUT, expected to miss 1-2 weeks

Mo Bamba (back) - questionable

If Bamba sits, Mo Wagner and Bol Bol become solid value plays in DFS lineups Friday.

Jarrett Allen (back) - OUT

Kevin Love (thumb) - OUT

Evan Mobley continues to be a star in fantasy/DFS lineups with Allen and Love sidelined.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Anthony Davis (calf) - probable

LeBron James (groin) - probable

Expect both stars to be in for this primetime showdown against Milwaukee.

Khris Middleton (wrist) - probable

Middleton is expected to make his 2022-23 season debut. He’ll take some shots away from Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen, but might not play heavy minutes right off the bat.

Tobias Harris (illness) - questionable

If Harris sits, Danuel House and Georges Niang will likely see more shots in Philadelphia’s offense.

Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT

Herbert Jones (ankle) - doubtful

CJ McCollum (conditioning) - probable

McCollum is set to return after a stint in health and safety protocols, while Ingram and Jones are likely both out. Trey Murphy is the value play here and should continue to deliver solid fantasy production.

Chris Paul (heel) - OUT

With CP3 sidelined again, Cam Payne and Devin Booker are players to lock in on for Friday’s DFS slate.

Tyrese Haliburton (groin) - questionable

If Haliburton doesn’t play, Buddy Hield will see more shots while Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin should get more minutes in the backcourt.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.