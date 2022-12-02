Jimmy Butler, Khris Middleton, Jamal Murray headline NBA injury report for Friday, December 2

After only one game on Thursday’s slate, the NBA is back in action in a big way with 11 games Friday. These games are anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN, with Lakers-Bucks also being available on ESPN+. Here’s a look at Friday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 2
Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - OUT
Ball and Hayward remain out, so Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen McDaniels are fine filler players in DFS lineups.
Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks
Jamal Murray (quad) - probable
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - OUT
Jeff Green (knee) - doubtful
Aaron Gordon is a solid play with both Porter Jr. and Green likely to be absent from this game.
De’Andre Hunter (hip) - OUT, to miss at least one week
John Collins (ankle) - OUT, to miss at least two weeks
Clint Capela (foot) - questionable
Jalen Johnson (ankle) - questionable
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) - questionable
All three questionable players would be solid value adds if they are in. Otherwise, Onyeka Okongwu is a good frontcourt option while both Hawks guards take on even more of the offensive burden.
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
Jimmy Butler (knee) - questionable
Tyler Herro (ankle) - probable
The Heat have a host of rotation players who are probable as well, but the main focus here is Butler. If he returns to the lineup, Miami has a chance to get back into the Eastern conference mix relatively quickly.
Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets
Otto Porter Jr. (foot) - OUT
Porter Jr. remains out, which means Chris Boucher and Christian Koloko remain strong frontcourt rotation options. Thad Young is also in the mix here.
Ben Simmons (knee) - OUT
T.J. Warren (foot) - available
Warren is making his season debut and return the court, but we’ll see how many minutes he actually plays. Simmons being out increases the usage rate for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, which in turn might set up more shots for Joe Harris and Seth Curry.
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Jalen Suggs (ankle) - OUT
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - OUT, expected to miss 1-2 weeks
Mo Bamba (back) - questionable
If Bamba sits, Mo Wagner and Bol Bol become solid value plays in DFS lineups Friday.
Jarrett Allen (back) - OUT
Kevin Love (thumb) - OUT
Evan Mobley continues to be a star in fantasy/DFS lineups with Allen and Love sidelined.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Anthony Davis (calf) - probable
LeBron James (groin) - probable
Expect both stars to be in for this primetime showdown against Milwaukee.
Khris Middleton (wrist) - probable
Middleton is expected to make his 2022-23 season debut. He’ll take some shots away from Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen, but might not play heavy minutes right off the bat.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Tobias Harris (illness) - questionable
If Harris sits, Danuel House and Georges Niang will likely see more shots in Philadelphia’s offense.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs
Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT
Herbert Jones (ankle) - doubtful
CJ McCollum (conditioning) - probable
McCollum is set to return after a stint in health and safety protocols, while Ingram and Jones are likely both out. Trey Murphy is the value play here and should continue to deliver solid fantasy production.
Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns
Chris Paul (heel) - OUT
With CP3 sidelined again, Cam Payne and Devin Booker are players to lock in on for Friday’s DFS slate.
Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz
Tyrese Haliburton (groin) - questionable
If Haliburton doesn’t play, Buddy Hield will see more shots while Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin should get more minutes in the backcourt.
Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.