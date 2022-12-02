Pick on the spread for Wake Forest-Clemson on December 2

Conference play in the ACC tips off on Friday with Clemson hosting Wake Forest with both teams coming off of big wins in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Clemson Tigers (-3.5, 143)

Wake Forest went on the road and got a 78-75 win against Wisconsin while Clemson defeated Penn State in double overtime on their home floor.

The top scorer in this game is guard Tyree Appleby, who has filled up that stat sheet for Wake Forest this season with 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game on 45.7% 3-point shooting.

Though Clemson is allowing fewer points per game than Wake Forest, Clemson is allowing 2.7 more points per 100 possessions with the raw points per game numbers skewed by Wake Forest playing the faster style.

Second chances have also not been easy to come by for Clemson, ranking 295th in the country in offensive rebound rate, getting a rebound on 22.1% of their missed shots.

Wake Forest proved they can get a big road against Wisconsin in their previous game and with Clemson having just two players on the roster averaging more than 2.8 rebounds per game, Wake Forest will win from within on Friday.

The Play: Wake Forest +3.5

