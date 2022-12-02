Neymar injury: Status of Brazil star for game vs. Cameroon Friday

Brazil go into their final group stage game of the 2022 World Cup against Cameroon Friday having already booked a spot in the round of 16. Although Brazil have not officially won Group G yet, they can do so with either a win or draw. Cameroon are fighting for a knockout spot as well, so it will not be an easy task for the South American side.

One of the key storylines for Brazil is the health of star forward Neymar, who suffered an ankle injury in the team’s opening game against Serbia. Neymar was ruled out for the contest against Switzerland and has also been ruled out for Friday’s game against Cameroon. Brazil are reportedly set to make a decision on his status for the rest of the World Cup after Friday’s game but he hasn’t been formally ruled out for the team’s round of 16 game yet.

Brazil are big favorites against Cameroon, coming in at -265 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cameroon are listed at +750, while a draw sits at +400.