NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Lakers vs Bucks

Friday night has arrived, along with a matchup between two of the NBA’s biggest teams. Milwaukee has remained one of the elite teams in the East all year long, and the Lakers are trying to climb back into the Western Conference playoff hunt.

I’ve created a three-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Lakers-Bucks, with the odds coming out to +525.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton (wrist surgery) — Probable

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis (back) — Probable

LeBron James (abductor) — Probable

Dennis Schroder (personal) — Questionable

Anthony Davis Over 22.5 Points

Davis has been on a mission to quiet the haters over the last few weeks, and I think it’s safe to say he’s succeeding. The veteran big man has cleared this point total in eight straight games, dominating opposing teams in the paint.

Now, I was tempted to take Davis’ points and rebounds prop, but the threat of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez hanging around the rim made me pivot. Davis has been looking to score far more often lately, seeing a usage rate of 32% or higher in five of his last seven games. That newfound aggressiveness should lead him to another productive offensive night.

Jrue Holiday Under 18.5 Points

Holiday has been struggling to put the ball in the basket as Milwaukee’s No. 2 option. The versatile guard has scored fewer than 19 points five times in his last six games, and his shooting percentage has dropped significantly over that stretch. Now, he’s looking at a potential relegation to the Bucks’ third option with Khris Middleton returning to the lineup.

I’m not saying Holiday is due for a completely underwhelming game. With Middleton back in the equation, I actually think there’s quite a bit of value in Jrue’s assists prop at 6.5. That being said, I would be very surprised if he snaps out of his scoring slump tonight.

Bucks -5.5 (Alternate Spread)

I know, I know. I took a Lakers’ over and a Bucks’ under, but now I’m rolling with Milwaukee to cover a spread?

This is really just an indication of how far apart these two teams are right now. The Bucks are set to be perennial title contenders as long as Antetokounmpo remains with the team, and the Lakers seem to be diving towards an extensive rebuild.

It’s worth noting that Milwaukee has actually been pretty poor against the spread recently, failing to cover in four of its last six contests. I do think the Bucks will win convincingly tonight, but -8.5 was just too large, which is why I cut it to -5.5 with an alternate spread.

Giannis and company have beaten the Lakers by seven or more points in three straight games. I expect that trend to continue tonight.

