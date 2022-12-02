 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Portugal take early lead vs. South Korea on Ricardo Horta’s goal [VIDEO]

Portugal continue to find the back of the net in the group stage.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Korea Republic v Portugal: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Ricardo Horta of Portugal celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Portugal and South Korea meet in Group H play Friday morning with everything on the line for the latter squad. Portugal have already clinched a spot in the knockout round and can secure the top spot in Group H with a win or draw. The European side look good early with a goal in the fifth minute from Ricardo Horta.

This is obviously a bad development for South Korea, who need a big win and some help to advance to the round of 16. Portugal have now scored six goals through the group stage with Horta’s strike, and only one has come from Cristiano Ronaldo. This is good news for a side that has always heavily relied on Ronaldo for goals, and makes Portugal a tough opponent in the knockout round.

If this result holds, Portugal will go in the bottom half of the knockout bracket and potentially have a quarterfinal matchup against Spain.

