Portugal take early lead vs. South Korea on Ricardo Horta’s goal [VIDEO]

Portugal and South Korea meet in Group H play Friday morning with everything on the line for the latter squad. Portugal have already clinched a spot in the knockout round and can secure the top spot in Group H with a win or draw. The European side look good early with a goal in the fifth minute from Ricardo Horta.

That didn't take long ⚡️



Ricardo Horta puts Portugal on top pic.twitter.com/fL20XKnBPo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

This is obviously a bad development for South Korea, who need a big win and some help to advance to the round of 16. Portugal have now scored six goals through the group stage with Horta’s strike, and only one has come from Cristiano Ronaldo. This is good news for a side that has always heavily relied on Ronaldo for goals, and makes Portugal a tough opponent in the knockout round.

If this result holds, Portugal will go in the bottom half of the knockout bracket and potentially have a quarterfinal matchup against Spain.