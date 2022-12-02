Andre Ayew misses penalty vs. Uruguay, score remains 0-0 [VIDEO]

Ghana and Uruguay will forever be linked after an infamous 2010 World Cup knockout game which featured red card from Luis Suarez to give Ghana a potential game-winning penalty shot. Ghana missed the shot and the game eventually went into penalty kicks, which Uruguay won. At the 2022 World Cup in Group H, things might be repeating themselves in a bad way for the African side.

Surely Ghana wouldn’t miss another crucial penalty in a World Cup against Uruguay right?

Sometimes, you can’t make this stuff up. Uruguay have also gone up 1-0 shortly after this save, so things truly are not going Ghana’s way. Ghana need a win to advance to the knockout stage, while Uruguay need a win and some help from Portugal. We’ll see how it all shakes out at the end of these matches but this is a rough reminder about 2010 for Ghana.