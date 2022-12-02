 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Uruguay gets on the board with two goals against Ghana

La Celeste has taken a 2-0 lead in the first half of their group stage match.

By David Fucillo Updated
Giorgian de Arrascaeta of Uruguay celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal with teammate Luis Suarez during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

UPDATE: Giorgian de Arrascaeta added a second goal in the 32nd minute to give Uruguay a 2-0 lead. He was assisted by Luis Suárez.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta found the back of the net and Uruguay has a 1-0 lead against Ghana in the 2022 World Cup. de Arrascaeta scored in the 26th minute on a header after Luis Suárez just missed on a Darwin Núñez cross. Lawrence Ati Zigi made the save, but de Arrascaeta was able to punch it in. The goal coming five minutes after Ghana missed on a penalty attempt.

Uruguay entered the match in place with one point and tied with South Korea. If Uruguay holds on for the win, they would move past both squads into second place, pending the outcome of South Korea’s match against Portugal. South Korea tied it up and remains currently in last place with two points.

