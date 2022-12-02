Uruguay gets on the board with two goals against Ghana

UPDATE: Giorgian de Arrascaeta added a second goal in the 32nd minute to give Uruguay a 2-0 lead. He was assisted by Luis Suárez.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scores his second goal of the first half

Giorgian de Arrascaeta found the back of the net and Uruguay has a 1-0 lead against Ghana in the 2022 World Cup. de Arrascaeta scored in the 26th minute on a header after Luis Suárez just missed on a Darwin Núñez cross. Lawrence Ati Zigi made the save, but de Arrascaeta was able to punch it in. The goal coming five minutes after Ghana missed on a penalty attempt.

Shortly after saving Ghana's penalty, Uruguay takes the lead!

Uruguay entered the match in place with one point and tied with South Korea. If Uruguay holds on for the win, they would move past both squads into second place, pending the outcome of South Korea’s match against Portugal. South Korea tied it up and remains currently in last place with two points.