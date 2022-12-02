 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

South Korea break through vs. Portugal, level match at 1-1 [VIDEO]

South Korea’s knockout hopes have some life.

After giving up a goal against Portugal in the fifth minute, things were looking bleak for South Korea when it came to contention for the round of 16. However, Kim Young-gwon finally got a breakthrough for the Asian side to put them right back in the knockout mix.

South Korea still need to find another goal, as a draw is not going to be enough for them to advance to the round of 16. They’ll also need some help from Ghana, who have fallen behind 2-0 to Uruguay. Ultimately, that result won’t matter unless South Korea find another goal.

Portugal have not played their top side in this match, and can cruise into the knockout round even with a loss. We’ll see how hard they play in the rest of this contest and if South Korea will get some more attacking openings as the match moves on.

