World Cup bracket: A look at England’s path to 2022 final

England finished first in Group B at the 2022 World Cup, which put them through to the round of 16. The “Three Lions” will face Senegal on Sunday, December 4, and the Brits could be looking at some tough matchups if they advance to the quarterfinals.

Let’s break down England’s path to the 2022 World Cup final below.

England’s path to 2022 World Cup final

Here are the potential opponents on England’s path to the 2022 World Cup final.

Round of 16: Senegal

This could be a somewhat tricky matchup for England, as Senegal are No. 18 in the FIFA World Rankings. Despite that, DraftKings Sportsbook has England at -390 odds to advance, labelling them significant favorites to get to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinals: France/Poland

This is where things get dicey for the Brits. A potential quarterfinal matchup against France isn’t ideal. Sure, there’s a chance Poland pulls off the upset, but England vs. France is the most likely outcome on this side of the bracket. That would make for a thrilling match, and France may be favored to knock out the “Three Lions”.

Semifinals: Spain/Morocco/Portugal/Switzerland

If England somehow makes it through the quarterfinals, the reward likely will be the winner of the Spain/Portugal quarterfinal. Switzerland could potentially come through with some upsets and Morocco has shown they are no pushovers, so this is going to be another tough game should England make it past France.