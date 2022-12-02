World Cup bracket: A look at USA’s path to 2022 final

The United States finished runners-up in Group B at the 2022 World Cup. That’s good enough to qualify for the round of 16, and USA’s next matchup is on Saturday, December 3 against the Netherlands.

How does the World Cup bracket shape up for USA? What’s USMNT’s path to the 2022 World Cup final? Let’s break it down below.

USA’s path to 2022 World Cup final

Here are the potential opponents on the USA’s path to the 2022 World Cup final.

Round of 16: Netherlands

Netherlands were No. 8 in the FIFA World Rankings heading into the 2022 World Cup. The Dutch were able to win Group A while boasting a 2-0-1 record in its first three matches. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Netherlands is favored with -215 odds to advance to the next round.

Quarterfinals: Argentina/Australia

If the United States can pull off the upset against the Netherlands, then they will play the winner of Argentina vs. Australia. That will probably be the No. 2 ranked team in the world, Argentina, who stand in as a massive -1100 favorite to advance over Australia — per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Semifinals: Brazil/South Korea/Japan/Croatia

Things can happen, but USA would probably have to beat Argentina to get to the semifinals, which would be a massive feat for this young squad. The path to the final wouldn’t get much easier, as USA would likely have to face Brazil in the semifinal match. They could also meet 2018 runners-up Croatia if the veteran group pulls off an upset themselves.