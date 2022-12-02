World Cup bracket: A look at Argentina’s path to 2022 final

Argentina finished first in Group C at the 2022 World Cup, which presented a favorable path in the round of 16 and beyond. As a result, Lionel Messi and his nation have the second-best odds to win the World Cup per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s break down Argentina’s path to the 2022 World Cup final below.

Argentina’s path to 2022 World Cup final

Here are the potential opponents on Argentina’s path to the 2022 World Cup final.

Round of 16: Australia

Argentina got one of the best draws from the round of 16. Australia is No. 38 in the FIFA World Rankings, which is the lowest among teams remaining in the World Cup. As a result, Argentina step in as a massive -1100 favorite to advance according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Quarterfinals: Netherlands/United States

Argentina likely view Netherlands as more of a threat than the United States at this point. The Dutch are No. 8 in the FIFA World Rankings, but Argentina would still be substantial favorites to advance no matter the quarterfinals opponent.

Semifinals: Brazil/South Korea/Croatia/Japan

Things could get extremely interesting if Argentina advances this far. Anything can happen in the World Cup, but Brazil appear to be the most likely opponent for Messi and company in the semifinal. That would set up a much-anticipated rivalry game between the two soccer-crazed countries.