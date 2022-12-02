Uruguay, South Korea fighting for qualification through tiebreakers

Group H is wrapping up play and the second advancement spot is coming down to the wire. South Korea just took a 2-1 lead on Portugal and they’re now tied with Uruguay at four points in second place.

The two teams are tied in goal differential, which means it moves on to total goals. South Korea has four total goals scored while Uruguay is at two goals. That means South Korea would advance based on World Cup tiebreakers. Uruguay needs one more goal against Ghana to re-claim the goal differential tiebreaker.

Goal differential is the first tiebreaker in group stage, and that’s followed by total goals scored. If that was even, it would move on to head-to-head, which finished in a 0-0 draw. If Uruguay can score two more goals, it would move this to yellow cards as part of the fair play tiebreaker.

Uruguay and South Korea entered Friday tied for third place with one point apiece. Ghana was in second with three points. Ghana is headed home, and it looks like Uruguay will join them.