South Korea score stoppage time goal vs. Portugal to advance to round of 16 [VIDEO]

Hwang Hee-chan delivers the late heroics for South Korea.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Korea Republic v Portugal: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Heechan Hwang of Korea Republic runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

It looked like South Korea were going to be out of time against Portugal in Group H, with a 1-1 draw not giving them enough points to advance to the knockout round. That all changed with six minutes of stoppage time, and Hwang Hee-chan took advantage.

With this goal, South Korea take the lead on Uruguay in the “goals scored” category, which would give them the edge over the South American side. Uruguay could still advance if they add another goal against Ghana, but it might be too late. Uruguay won’t be too thrilled about Portugal essentially punting on this match, but the European side had nothing to play for in this contest. Resting their players for the knockout round was the right move.

We’ll have to wait on the Uruguay-Ghana final score to confirm South Korea’s placement in the round of 16 but for now it looks like Hwang Hee-chan is the hero for his country.

