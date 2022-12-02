South Korea announcers lose their mind on team’s winning goal vs. Portugal to advance to round of 16 [VIDEO]

Hwang Hee-chan delivered the heroics for South Korea in the team’s 2-1 win over Portugal in Group H Friday, sending his team into the round of 16 on a “goals scored” tiebreaker. Here’s how South Korean announcers reacted to the moment. If you wanted objectivity on the call, you won’t find it here.

Korean call of the game-winning goal today. Awesome. https://t.co/FlgJcz63Q9 — Jeff Erickson (@Jeff_Erickson) December 2, 2022

This is South Korea’s first appearance in the round of 16 since 2010. The team made group stage exits in 2014 and 2018, so this is a massive moment for the country. Japan have also qualified for the round of 16, so the traditional Asian powerhouses are staking their claim at soccer’s biggest competition.

South Korea’s opponent hasn’t been decided yet, as Group G will wrap up their final matches later Friday. For now, South Korea fans will continue to celebrate one of the biggest moments of the 2022 World Cup so far.