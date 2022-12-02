Report: Christian Pulisic will be cleared for USMNT’s round of 16 match vs. Netherlands

The USMNT are in the knockout round at the 2022 World Cup and have gotten some good news regarding their star player. According to Fox Sports’ Jenny Taft, Pulisic will be cleared for Saturday’s round of 16 game against Netherlands. He suffered a pelvic contusion in USA’s win over Iran and was considered day-to-day with the issue.

BREAKING: Christian Pulisic will be cleared to play on Saturday against the Netherlands, per @JennyTaft pic.twitter.com/BUEv9RBcJV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

This is obviously a massive boost for the Americans, who enter the contest against Netherlands as sizable underdogs. USA are +340 on the moneyline in regular time at DraftKings Sportsbook, and have +175 odds to advance from the round. That second number would come into play if the game went to extra time and penalty kicks, since draws are no longer an accepted result in the knockout round.

There is still no word on Josh Sargent, who remains day-to-day with an ankle injury. The striker would likely start if he’s cleared to play, so the Americans will hope to have him healthy and in as well.