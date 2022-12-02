DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 13 Market Report

Haven’t been able to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 13’s kickoff.

Top Risers: CORE Tier

Mike White (+$5.81, 40%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (+$4.99, 50%)

Ja’Marr Chase (+$2.51, 23%)

Travis Kelce (+$1.94, 7%)

Justin Fields (+$1.75, 21%)

Top Fallers: CORE Tier

Stefon Diggs (-$5.99, 21%)

Jimmy Garoppolo (-$4.00, 12%)

Lamar Jackson (-$2.25, 22%)

Tua Tagovailoa (-$1.90, 11%)

Justin Herbert (-$1.5, 15%)

Observations: Risers

Prior to his second start after overtaking Zach Wilson as the Jets’ starting quarterback, White has seen a 40% increase on the floor price of his CORE cards. Despite the pouring rain at MetLife last week, White put up 27.8 DKFP and now gets a dome matchup against a Vikings defense that just gave up 382 passing yards to Mac Jones on Thanksgiving.

Coming off a 10-122-1 receiving line vs. Buffalo, St. Brown has seen a 50% increase on his floor price. With limited competition for targets in Detroit and a home matchup against the porous Jaguars’ defense on tap, it comes as no surprise to see Reignmakers players load up on St. Brown this week.

Expected to return from his four-game absence this Sunday, Chase has seen his CORE cards increase by 23%. Chase had his SuperStar status revoked shortly after his injury, and he is expected play his first game without the designation as Joe Burrow’s top target in the game with the week’s highest total.

On the other side of that game, Kelce has seen a seven percent increase to his already-high floor price of $29. As Patrick Mahomes’ top option, Kelce should stay busy for the Chiefs in a potentially high-scoring affair. Amongst non-SuperStars, Kelce trails only Diggs and Josh Jacobs in DKFP-per game.

Fields has seen a 21% increase despite lingering uncertainty about his status for this week’s matchup vs. the Packers. After Fields got in a full practice sessionon Thursday, Reignmakers players should be more optimistic about the chances of the dual-threat quarterback regaining his starting role. With added certainty, I would expect his floor price to see a considerable increase before Sunday.

Observations: Fallers

Diggs’ CORE price has decreased 21% as the Bills’ Thursday night matchup made him unplayable this weekend. With one of the highest floor prices amongst the CORE cards, it’s not surprising to see Diggs’ price experience large fluctuations right before and after the Bills’ island games.

Garoppolo has seen a $4 decrease on his floor price despite a positive home matchup against Miami’s defense in Week 13. With the multitude of quarterback options to choose from this week and the lack of a ceiling that Jimmy G brings to the table, it’s no surprise to see Reignmakers players prioritize other spots this week.

Jackson’s CORE cards have decreased 22% leading up to a tough matchup against Denver’s defense in Week 13. Jackson hasn’t flashed much upside since Week 3, and he takes up a SuperStar slot, which comes at a high opportunity cost this week.

Tagovailoa has seen an 11% decrease prior to a difficult matchup vs. San Francisco this weekend. The 49ers have given up only 15.7 real-life points this year, which is only one point lower than second-place Dallas. The typically explosive Dolphins passing attack could face some hurdles this weekend at Levi Stadium.

Herbert’s floor price has decreased 15% despite a positive matchup against Las Vegas’ defense this weekend. The issue Herbert faces this week, along with the other three quarterbacks featured in this “Fallers” section, is the plethora of other quarterbacks for Reignmakers players to choose from. It doesn’t help that Herbert’s top stacking-partner, Austin Ekeler, also has the SuperStar designation.

*This data was retrieved by comparing CORE floor prices from Monday (11/28) at 8:00 am ET to CORE floor prices from Friday (12/2) at 8:00 am ET.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!