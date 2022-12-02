Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne enters transfer portal

Another big name college football quarterback is now on the market.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne will enter the transfer portal. Pyne started 10 games for the Fighting Irish this season and will have three years of eligibility remaining for wherever he lands.

A former three-star prospect from New Canaan, CT, Pyne arrived to Notre Dame as a freshman in 2020 and saw limited action through his first two seasons in South Bend, IN. With started Tyler Buchner suffering a season-ending shoulder injury early in the 2022 season, Pyne took over for the rest of the way. He posted an 8-2 record as a starter for the Fighting Irish, throwing for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His biggest win came on November 5, when the Irish crushed then No. 4 Clemson in a 35-14 rout.

With Buchner coming back and four-star QB prospect Kenny Minchey set to arrive next year, it made sense for Pyne to find another program to lead. As a high school prospect, he carried offers from the likes of other power programs like Alabama, Penn State, and Oklahoma.