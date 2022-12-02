Switzerland take 1-0 lead over Serbia on Xherdan Shaqiri’s goal [VIDEO]

Switzerland need a win over Serbia in the final match in Group G at the 2022 World Cup to qualify for the knockout stage without any help. Star midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri made sure his team got the early advantage in this crucial matchup.

SHAQIRI SCORES FOR SWITZERLAND



As it stands, Brazil and Switzerland are moving on to the knockout stage! pic.twitter.com/UveYxb5IFW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

Shaqiri has bounced around a bit in domestic leagues, most recently coming over to Major League Soccer to join the Chicago Fire. He has been a fixture in the national side for Switzerland and is a key piece of their offensive setup. Shaqiri and Switzerland had a big showing at the European championship last year and are hoping to build on that at the World Cup.

As things currently stand, Switzerland would be into the knockout round. If they were to draw, they’d need Brazil to draw or win over Cameroon to secure qualification. A loss would eliminate Switzerland from contention for the knockout stage.