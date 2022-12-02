 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Switzerland take 1-0 lead over Serbia on Xherdan Shaqiri’s goal [VIDEO]

The Swiss would be in the round of 16 with a win.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Serbia v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 on December 02, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Switzerland need a win over Serbia in the final match in Group G at the 2022 World Cup to qualify for the knockout stage without any help. Star midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri made sure his team got the early advantage in this crucial matchup.

Shaqiri has bounced around a bit in domestic leagues, most recently coming over to Major League Soccer to join the Chicago Fire. He has been a fixture in the national side for Switzerland and is a key piece of their offensive setup. Shaqiri and Switzerland had a big showing at the European championship last year and are hoping to build on that at the World Cup.

As things currently stand, Switzerland would be into the knockout round. If they were to draw, they’d need Brazil to draw or win over Cameroon to secure qualification. A loss would eliminate Switzerland from contention for the knockout stage.

