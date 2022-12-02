 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Serbia level score vs. Switzerland on Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal [VIDEO]

The Serbians are fighting for a spot in the round of 16.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Serbia v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Aleksandar Mitrovic of Serbia celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 on December 02, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Serbia are fighting for a spot in the knockout stage and needed a big play from one of their best players after Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead 1-0 in the final match of Group G. Aleksandar Mitrovic, one of the most unheralded players at the 2022 World Cup, delivered for his side.

Mitrovic has been a fixture in Serbia’s attack, with 79 international games under his belt including Friday’s contest against Switzerland. This goal was his 52nd international goal, which extends his significant lead as the nation’s top scorer in international play.

Serbia need a win to have a chance advance to the round of 16. A draw does not help them. Serbia would need Brazil to either draw or win against Cameroon to secure a spot with a win. They could still get in if they find a few more goals against Switzerland to make up the goal differential in the event Cameroon beat Brazil but they’re still not ahead against their European foes at the moment.

