Serbia level score vs. Switzerland on Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal [VIDEO]

Serbia are fighting for a spot in the knockout stage and needed a big play from one of their best players after Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead 1-0 in the final match of Group G. Aleksandar Mitrovic, one of the most unheralded players at the 2022 World Cup, delivered for his side.

SERBIA TAKES ONE BACK



Mitrovic has been a fixture in Serbia’s attack, with 79 international games under his belt including Friday’s contest against Switzerland. This goal was his 52nd international goal, which extends his significant lead as the nation’s top scorer in international play.

Serbia need a win to have a chance advance to the round of 16. A draw does not help them. Serbia would need Brazil to either draw or win against Cameroon to secure a spot with a win. They could still get in if they find a few more goals against Switzerland to make up the goal differential in the event Cameroon beat Brazil but they’re still not ahead against their European foes at the moment.