Serbia take 2-1 lead vs. Switzerland on Dusan Vlahovic’s goal [VIDEO]

It took only nine minutes after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal to level the score for Serbia to add another goal against Switzerland, giving the side a 2-1 lead in a crucial Group G contest. This time, it was Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic with the finish.

SERBIA SCORES A SECOND



Serbia would still need Brazil to either win or draw against Cameroon to secure a spot in the round of 16, assuming they do hold on against Switzerland. A draw, coupled with a Brazil win or draw, would send Switzerland into the knockout round. Cameroon have the same goal differential at the moment as Serbia, so a winning goal for the African side would take the Serbians out of the running in the event they don’t add one more goal themselves.

Mitrovic and Vlahovic were an underrated attacking duo entering the World Cup. They’ve both proven they can score on the best defenses with this performance and will be looking for more goals to build their lead.