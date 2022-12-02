Breel Embolo levels score for Switzerland vs. Serbia in wild first half [VIDEO]

Both Serbia and Switzerland are fighting for knockout round qualification in their final match at the 2022 World Cup in Group G, and it has been a goal-scoring frenzy. Xherdan Shaqiri gave Switzerland the lead before Serbia scored two goals in a 10-minute span to take a 2-1 lead of their own. Now, Breel Embolo has leveled the score once again.

GOAL SWITZERLAND



As it stands, this goal by Breel Embolo puts Switzerland through to the knockout stage pic.twitter.com/edXAfBNLbp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

With Brazil and Cameroon tied at halftime, a draw would be enough to send Switzerland into the knockout round. Switzerland can now go forward and get the winning goal to secure qualification without any help from Brazil’s secondary squad but this equalizer from Embolo was crucial. Serbia had taken all the momentum with two stunners and Switzerland needed to pull something back before halftime.

Switzerland could still go in on a draw if Brazil lose to Cameroon but it would come down to a tiebreaker. If the Swiss don’t add more goals and Cameroon get a winner, Cameroon would go in over Switzerland in a tiebreaker situation.