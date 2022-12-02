 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Switzerland take 3-2 lead over Serbia on Remo Freuler’s goal [VIDEO]

The Swiss have fought back to take a lead in this match.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Serbia v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Remo Freuler of Switzerland celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 on December 02, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Switzerland and Serbia entered halftime of their Group G match at the 2022 World Cup tied 2-2 in a crazy first half. Both teams are battling for a spot in the round of 16 and a win for either side would be huge in getting to the knockout stage. Switzerland got the lead back early in the second half courtesy of Remo Freuler.

This is a huge goal for Switzerland, since they would no longer need to depend on a Brazil win or draw against Cameroon to make the knockout round assuming they can hold onto this advantage. Brazil are currently in a 0-0 draw with Cameroon, and Switzerland could get in if they draw with Serbia and that game remains a draw. Freuler’s goal gives Switzerland a little bit of a cushion and helps with their margin for error, which is important as this stage of the competition where nerves can get the better of players.

More From DraftKings Nation