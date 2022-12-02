Switzerland take 3-2 lead over Serbia on Remo Freuler’s goal [VIDEO]

Switzerland and Serbia entered halftime of their Group G match at the 2022 World Cup tied 2-2 in a crazy first half. Both teams are battling for a spot in the round of 16 and a win for either side would be huge in getting to the knockout stage. Switzerland got the lead back early in the second half courtesy of Remo Freuler.

THREE FOR SWITZERLAND



Remo Freuler gets things started just minutes into the second half

This is a huge goal for Switzerland, since they would no longer need to depend on a Brazil win or draw against Cameroon to make the knockout round assuming they can hold onto this advantage. Brazil are currently in a 0-0 draw with Cameroon, and Switzerland could get in if they draw with Serbia and that game remains a draw. Freuler’s goal gives Switzerland a little bit of a cushion and helps with their margin for error, which is important as this stage of the competition where nerves can get the better of players.